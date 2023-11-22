Mollie King marks heartbreaking first anniversary of father’s death

Mollie King has marked the first anniversary of her father’s passing, less than two weeks after celebrating her daughter Annabella’s first birthday.

Last November, the former The Saturdays singer announced that her father Stephen had passed away, just three months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Now, one year on from his death, Mollie has shared a devastating tribute to her late dad.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 36-year-old chose to post an adorable throwback snap of herself as a child with her father on holiday, alongside her two other sisters, Laura and Ellen.

“A year ago today we lost our most incredible Dad. It’s still hard to say that. I think of him every day but today is especially hard,” Mollie began in her lengthy caption.

The mum-of-one went on to confess that she has struggled with her dad’s death, especially so soon after the birth of her first child.

“There are endless times, every single day, where I wish he was here for us to exchange funny stories or for me to ask for his advice or just simply to say hi. But the toughest pill for me to swallow is him not being able to watch Annabella grow up,” she penned.

“I know how in love with her he would be and how much he would’ve loved seeing me become a mum…it would’ve undoubtedly given him a good few giggles to see some of my first-time-mum questions, I’m sure,” she continued.

Mollie concluded her sweet tribute by writing: “I miss him every day but know he is still here with me by my side, like he always was. Love you more than anything Dad.”

Many of Mollie’s 1M Instagram followers have since been sending their sympathies to the radio presenter.

“You make him proud everyday,” replied Mollie’s fiancé Stuart Broad.

“Never doubt he’s with you and cheering you on. Sending you a gentle hug,” one fan responded.

“I’m sure he’s shining brightly down on you always x,” another added.