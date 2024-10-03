Mollie King gushes over pregnancy with second child with sweet snap

Mollie King is preparing to become a mum-of-two!

Back in August, The Saturdays hitmaker announced that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé, retired cricket player Stuart Broad.

The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Annabella, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

Now, ahead of the arrival of her new little one, Mollie has been reflecting on the news of her pregnancy.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful black-and-white image of the family-of-three. The gorgeous photo showcases Mollie cradling Annabella on her hip, while proud dad Stuart shows a flower to his young daughter.

“By the end of this year we’ll be adding a new little member to our family. It’s still hard to believe but the little kicks are certainly helping it sink in!” Mollie exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“The thought of welcoming another newborn fills me with so much joy, but one of the things that excites me the most is the thought of watching our baby girl Annabella becoming a big sister,” the radio presenter went on to write.

“I know she’s going to be the most loving and wonderful big sister, and I can’t wait to see their bond grow,” Mollie gushed further.

Following her adorable update, many of Mollie’s 1M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight at her pregnancy.

“So excited for you both!! It will be amazing xx,” one fan replied.

“Or they’ll fight like mad, either way it’ll be fabulous,” another teased.

“It’s the most wonderful thing, hard work but the most rewarding,” a third fan added.

On August 11, Mollie and Stuart confirmed that they will soon be expanding their family, as they are expecting their second child together.

At the time, the couple – who have been together since 2012 and got engaged in January 2021 – took to Instagram to share two photos from their pregnancy photoshoot.

“Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!” they penned at the time.