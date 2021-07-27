Moisturising and bond-repairing habits that will make (or break!) your hair

Our hair should make us feel amazing. But sometimes, no matter what we do, it just doesn’t seem to have that gorgeous salon shine and smoothness that we strive for. We follow the fads, like reverse washing, buy the latest influencer-favourite product, but we still don’t achieve their luxurious lengths and moisturised ends.

It can be hard to find what works for your hair with all that conflicting advice out there. Which is why it’s important to keep your routine sensible and relatively simple, staying away from trends like the reverse washing or castor-oil hair masks.

We know so much more about hair care now and we know that there are certain rules and habits that, once part of your everyday routine, will give you transformative and real results in a matter of weeks!

Avoid overbrushing

You remember hearing that old wives’ tale, that if you brush your hair with 100 strokes, it will grow long and silky? Unfortunately, it’s not quite true. When we brush our hair incorrectly, we’re doing major mechanical damage to the hair fibres' structure. But how can you brush your hair incorrectly? There’s only one way do it, right?

Wrong again, I’m afraid. Brushing your hair from root to tip pulls on the hair follicle as you try to de-tangle further down, weakening the hair’s attachment to your scalp making it more prone to falling out. Brushing wet hair is also a big no-no. Wet hair is weakened hair, so dragging a brush through it its weakened state is just asking for split ends.

The best way to ensure minimal damage while brushing, is to add a little oil or serum to the (dry) hair’s ends and start brushing form the ends upwards to de-tangle, ensuring your hair is protected and strengthened.

Silk pillowcases

Not only do they feel amazing and add a little luxury to your room, but silk pillows are also a way to reduce friction-induced breakage. If you toss and turn – especially if you have long hair – your hair strands get caught in the cotton pillow fibres, weakening the root and making them far more likely to break.

Whereas silk pillowcases allows more slip for the hair when you’re tossing and turning, meaning it doesn’t get caught as easily. Silk pillows are also said to prevents wrinkles and fine lines and be great for temperature regulation, so this is the perfect hack for summer!

Bond repair treatment

Our ends are our most dry and porous part of our hair – and that means it’s easy for them to end of weakened and damaged no matter how much conditioner we use. When we talk about applying oils to the ends of the hair before brushing, we need to use intensive and effective oils to prevent further damage and even repair the damage already done.

If you’ve heard of Olaplex, but don’t really get what the big deal is, you wouldn’t be the first. But Olaplex’s patented technologies are changing how haircare works in a massive way. How often have you heard that you need to trim your dry, damaged ends in order to get more growth? That one hair is damaged, it just need to be cut off for healthier hair to grow instead?

Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil means no more losing length for the sake of ‘healthy hair’ – you can have your cake and eat it too! A highly concentrated, weightless reparative styling oil, No. 7 dramatically increases shine, softness, and colour vibrancy by repairing damaged hair – repairing from the inside out.

It minimises flyaways and frizz, while providing UV/heat protection of up to 232°C and is the only patented system to noticeably repair extreme damage, turning dry, brittle hair into soft, shiny, and more resilient hair.The bonds that make up our hair get damaged when we use head, or drag a brush through it and they break, causing frizziness, dryness and split ends. No. 7 restores damaged and compromised hair with their patented single ingredient, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate. Once all the bonds are intact and in alignment, you have healthy, beautiful, shiny, touchable hair – it’s both a preventative and repairing tactic to run this oil through your ends while brushing!