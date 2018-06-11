Modern Family star Jackson Odell dies aged 20

At just 20 years old, Jackson Odell, was sadly found dead at his home in California.

The actor and musician, best known for his roles in the Goldbergs and Modern Family, was found unresponsive at his home in Tarzana, California on Friday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to People.

His family took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young actor.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," they wrote on Twitter.

"He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements."

No cause of death has yet been revealed but reports say that this is being investigated.

'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter also spoke of the untimely death of her co-star and friend, and said she has been left "devastated" by his passing, whom she had known since childhood.

"Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old and he even appeared in an episode of 'Modern Family,'" she wrote on Instagram.

"We didn't talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I'm glad I got to spend time with him before his end.

"Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends."

Our thoughts are with Jackson's family and friends at this sad time.