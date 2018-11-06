Model to wear the Victorias Secret Fantasy bra has been revealed

It's that time of year again – when we gather around our TV and laptops, pizza in reaching distance, and watch the Victorias Secret Fashion SHow.

More an act of theatre than a fashion show, VS is renowned for it's eclectic, sexy outfits and parade of ethereally beautiful models who hit the runway every year.

Each year, one Angel is awarded the accolade of wearing the coveted Fantasy Bra – a piece of lingerie handcrafted by a luxury jewellery house from precious stones, and the wearer of this year's FB has been revealed.

This year, the Fantasy Bra will be designed by Atelier Swarovski and modelled by the stunning Elsa Hosk. This year's bra is worth an eye watering $1 million dollars.

The Swedish model was made an official Angel in 2015, and has walked in the show since 2011.

This will be her first year donning The Fantasy Bra, following in the footsteps of Lais Ribeiro, who wore it last year. Lais took to Insta to congratulate Elsa, saying 'Is that time of the year again! So excited for my friend @hoskelsa who will be wearing the FB this year, congrats mama. Enjoy this special moment.'

If you're thinking you recognise Elsa, it might be because she gave us the ultimate meme material when she almost knocked over Ariana Grande with her pink fluffy wings at last year's show.

However, she made a very graceful recovery, and smoothy finished her walk.

''My body was violently shaking,' Elsa said of her reaction to the news.

'And it wasn’t because I was nervous, I was just excited. It was a cool feeling that I’ve never felt before. And it was definitely a moment that I’ll never forget.'

Newcomers Kendall Jenner, Gighi and Bella Hadid and Ming Xi will walk this year. Last year, Ming XI took a tumble on the runway, and handled it with such grace and poise that she became our VS favourite, and we are so excited to see her again this year. As VS said themselves – 'Angels always get back up. '

Winnie Harlow will be making her Victoria's Secret debut this year.

The model re-tweeted several messages of congratulations from fans after the news was leaked, and shared footage of her finding out about her place in the show on Instagram.

Adriana Lima will be opening the show this year, but Alessandra Ambrósio will be noticeably absent after hanging up her angel wings last year, after 12 years walking the VS runway.

This year's show will take place on November 8th, so there are just two days to go.

The show will then be broadcast on TV and online on December 2nd, so we have a while to wait before we see it.

This year, Victorias Secret have also teamed up with exciting LFW-fave Mary Katrantzou.

The designer collaboration with Katrantzou features a number of pieces in her signature colour-pop lace and floral prints.

Last year, Harry Styles and Miguel performed on the VS stage, and for 2018, it has been announced that Halsey, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and The Struts will take to the stage.

We're more excited for the show than ever.