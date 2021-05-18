Model Naomi Campbell announces the surprise birth of her first baby

50-year-old model and actress Naomi Campbell has shared her baby joy with the world after announcing the surprising news that she’s become a mother.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Naomi shared an adorable snapshot of her baby girl’s little legs, as she announced, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.”

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” the new mum sweetly wrote.

Naomi’s post was met with a chorus of comments wishing her congratulations from friends, family, fans and fellow models alike.

“Congratulations, Naomi! You were kissed by God today,” wrote British model and artist Blondey.

“So happy for you,” YouTuber Patricia Bright gushed, followed by three red heart emojis.

“Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you,” Ryan Destiny, American actress and Naomi’s former co-star lovingly wrote.

While Naomi has been notoriously private about her personal life, she did reveal in a 2018 interview with Vogue that children were possibly in her future. “I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.”

“When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose,” she added.

Huge congratulations to the new mum on this exciting adventure!