Model Lauryn Goodman announces she’s expecting her second child

Lauryn Goodman will soon be a mum-of-two!

The model has confirmed that she is expecting her second child. Lauryn is already a mother to two-year-old son Kairo, whom she co-parents with footballer Kyle Walker.

To announce the wonderful news, the 32-year-old decided to share an adorable image of herself and firstborn Kairo posing together on a beach during their recent holiday in Cancun.

“FYI…It’s a BABY,” Lauren teased in her caption, as the sweet snap showcases her cradling Kairo with a kiss as her growing bump is on show.

“Family completed 2023,” Lauren added in her message to her 106K Instagram followers.

Lauren, who is the sister of Ex On The Beach star Chloe Goodman, has yet to reveal who the father of her unborn child is. It is believed that she is currently keeping her relationship with him away from the public eye.

Since sharing her pregnancy news, the mum-of-one has received an influx of heartwarming congratulatory messages.

“Lauryn?!! Wow congratulations my girl,” replied Lauren Goodger, a former star of The Only Way Is Essex.

“So happy for you,” wrote DJ Melissa Reeves. “Kairo is going to make the best big brother! Xx”.

Rebekah Vardy, the former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant who is married to footballer Jamie Vardy, also responded with several heart-eyes emojis.

After sharing her big news, Lauryn then re-posted an image of herself from February 1. In the snap, a glass of prosecco sits beside her, and Lauryn has since admitted that she initially shared it to keep her pregnancy under wraps. "Was having to post drinks to throw people off,” she joked in a short caption.

Lauryn first became a mum in April 2020 when she welcomed son Kairo into the world. Throughout her time on social media, Lauryn has been incredibly open about her struggles with fertility due to her endometriosis diagnosis.

"I want to introduce you all to my #MiracleBaby,” she wrote following Kairo’s birth. “This has truly been the biggest blessing and I keep crying just thinking I can’t believe I’ve made you and you are here,” she added.

Congratulations to Lauryn on her baby news!