Model Danielle Lloyd shares her gorgeous girl’s adorable name

Danielle Lloyd is now a loving mum-of-five after finally welcoming the birth of her first daughter, just two weeks ago.

The 37-year-old model had been desperate to have a little girl for so long, and by the sounds of it, all of her dreams have finally come true.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Danielle revealed the gorgeous name which she and husband Michael O’Neil decided to give their darling daughter, and we’re already obsessed!

The couple decided to give their little girl the beautifully earthy name, Autumn Rose. However, the lovely moniker also comes with a special meaning.

“I had a few names like Autumn and Meadow and I thought they were really cute,” Danielle explained to the publication, adding, “We didn’t decide straight away and I watched her change day-by-day.”

“Michael really liked Rosie and I really like Autumn. I liked both, but then people kept on sending me pictures of dogs called Rosie and I was like, 'Oh no, is this a sign?'”

“I just thought, the season is Autumn, she’s dark and tanned, she’s just so gorgeous she looks like an Autumn. And then we’ve got Rose in there also after Michael’s nan. I know it’s different from the boys and not a traditional name, but it just suited her.”

Meanwhile, Danielle is already a loving mum to her four boys, 11-year-old Archie, 10-year-old Harry and eight-year-old George whom she shares with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, along with little four-year-old Ronnie, who’s her first child with her new electrician husband Michael.

It appears Danielle’s not done either, as she’s now decided that one little girl might not be enough. “The longer I have her at home, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, she might need a sister!’” Danielle confessed, adding, “But I’ll have to persuade Michael first!”