Miranda Kerr welcomes a baby boy and his name is so adorable

Huge congratulations are in order for Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel who have welcomed their second child together.

Miranda gave birth to a healthy baby boy and chose the sweetest name for her tiny tot.

The former Victoria Secret model revealed his moniker in a statement.

“We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time,” the mum gushed.

The name Myles is of Norman origin and means ‘soldier’.

The doting mum added, “We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Miranda and Evan are also parents to 17-month-old son Hart.

She also shares a son-eight-year-old Flynn- with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.