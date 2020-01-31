Minty fresh! The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is finally back

January is over, pay day is here and the Shamrock Shake is finally back in McDonald's.

Paddy's Day may feel like forever away but we'll happily start celebrating if it means having a Shamrock Shake (or ten.)

The nation’s most iconic milkshake is back, and this year you’ll be able to enjoy it for longer!

The Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s Ireland launched yesterday to kick start the St Patrick’s Day celebrations early.

Fans can expect a deliciously creamy vanilla soft serve blended with mint Shamrock Shake syrup.

The marvellous milkshake will be available for a limited time only (until March 24), so pop down to your local McDonald’s while stocks last, or enjoy dessert delivered to your door with McDelivery.