Milo Ventimiglia joins the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia could well be the new heartthrob in Amazon original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — and we’re not mad about it!

Ventimiglia was spotted on set with Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, as they were filming a few scenes together for the show’s upcoming fourth season.

While it is currently unknown what role Ventimiglia is playing in the show, it’s suspected that he might be a new love interest, as throughout the scenes both he and Rachel were seen walking through a park, with Milo’s character giving Rachel’s character a bunch of flowers at one point.

This new cast addition will be a wonderful crossover/reunion for both Milo and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel show creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created Gilmore Girls, another series which Milo starred in from 2001 until 2006, starring as another young heartthrob, Jess Mariano.

For those who don’t know, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a wonderful period comedy-drama, set in New York City during the late 1950’s, early 1960’s. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it, regardless of the stigma, stereotypes and never ending challenges.

Production for the critically acclaimed comedy series is well underway with filming for the show’s long-awaited fourth season commencing this past January. However, while a release date for this upcoming season has yet to be announced, we’re hopeful that we won’t have too much longer to wait!