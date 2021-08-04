Millie Mackintosh shares raw and honest pregnancy update

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh is about to become a mum of two-under-two, as she’s now expecting her second baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor, just over a year after she gave birth to her eldest child, Sienna.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the expectant mum shared a raw and honest pregnancy update, talking about her body insecurities as her shape changes.

“When I was pregnant with Sienna I didn’t really know what to expect from pregnancy or my body, and to be totally honest seeing my shape change past recognition was hard at times,” the 32-year-old mum confessed.

“I am incredibly grateful of what my body is doing, but when I first found out I was pregnant for the second time some of the thoughts I had were ‘am I strong enough to go through this journey again so soon?’ and ‘but I only just lost the weight I gained carrying sienna!’”

“But it turns out that time around I’m way less freaked out about watching my body changing each week and I’m welcoming the return of my bump and curves with open arms, I’m particularly happy that my boobs are back, I missed my pregnancy cleavage!” she continued.

Millie also went on to talk about how she finds it a lot easier to dress her new pregnant figure in light, throw-on summer dresses, as she explains they’re “way more comfortable and make me feel much more like myself than trying to put together winter outfits.”

Opening up about her new health and fitness regime, Millie says, “I’m trying to stay active with daily walks to the park and Pilates to help keep me strong – I’m going to need my strength with 2 under 2!”

“I think I’m more conscious of what I’m eating this time and trying to eat how I normally do instead of only beige food! but I’m definitely indulging my cravings a few times per week and listening to what my body wants,” Millie wrote alongside a series of pregnancy photos, showing off her growing bump.

Millie first announced the wonderful news that she was expecting again this past June, sharing a sweet photo of herself and her daughter Sienna, with Millie’s small bump clearly in view. “We are so excited to announce that Sienna is going to be a big Sister!”

“I couldn’t keep this to myself for much longer and I’m running out of ways to hide my bump! Baby 2 is due later this year,” the former reality star excitedly wrote in the caption.

Since then the expectant parents have shared the sex of their new little bundle of joy, announcing that they have another baby girl on the way.