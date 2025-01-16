Millie Mackintosh details the moment she chose to become sober

Millie Mackintosh has recalled the moment that she chose to quit drinking alcohol.

The former Made In Chelsea star – who is a mum to daughters Sienna (4) and Aurelia (3), alongside her husband Hugo Taylor – has been sober for over two years.

Now, ahead of the release of her new book, titled Bad Drunk: How I Found My Freedom From Alcohol – And You Can Too, Millie has been reflecting on how motherhood encouraged her to become sober.

Speaking to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on ITV’s This Morning, the 35-year-old noted that she was partying several nights a week during her time on Made In Chelsea.

“We'd often be hungover from the night before. I'd be going out with everybody after filming and at that point in my life where I was drinking, you know, most nights of the week, there'd be some party to go to,” she explained.

“When I became a mother, I thought I could get a handle on my drinking and know when to draw the line because I was now a mother,” Millie continued.

“But actually, it was pouring fuel on fire because I was struggling as a new mum and alcohol was so readily available. I felt like it's socially acceptable and it was a release,” she added.

The reality star then went on to note that she ultimately chose to become sober for the sake of her loved ones.

“After I had my kids, I just knew I couldn't keep going and acting how I was, it was making me really unhappy. It was affecting my relationships and my husband,” she confessed, recalling one incident where Hugo warned her that her alcoholism was destroying their marriage.

“It had got to the point where I had taken it too far and I’d really humiliated him. I was so embarrassed, and it was a couple of days after that when I got to the point where I said ‘enough is enough,’ and that was two and a half years ago,” Millie concluded.