Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi mark engagement with lavish party

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her upcoming nuptials!

The Stranger Things star announced in April that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, after two years of dating.

Ever since then, the young couple have kept their engagement fairly quiet from social media. However, it has now been revealed that they have recently thrown a gorgeous engagement party!

Millie’s hair stylist, Peter Burkill, has teased fans with a few snaps from the private celebrations.

Credit: Peter Burkill Instagram

Last night, the celebrity hair professional took to his Instagram account and posted three adorable photos of the 19-year-old posing with her new fiancé.

In the images, Millie and Jake can be seen beaming and laughing together alongside a white, heart-shaped balloon display and a custom LED sign that reads: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi”.

While the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi wore a dapper green suit, Millie decided to tease her status as a bride by donning a white crocheted crop top with a matching skirt.

“Congrats to this beautiful couple!” Peter praised in the caption of the photos.

Credit: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

Millie and Jake initially announced their engagement on April 11 via social media. The Enola Holmes actress shared the news with a subtle black-and-white snap of them embracing, with the only hint of their engagement being the huge ring on her finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Millie wrote in her caption, a reference to Taylor Swift’s song Lover.

Then, on May 7, Millie declared herself as a fiancée for the first time in a sweet post to mark Jake’s 21st birthday.

Credit: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

“this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together,” the star penned, alongside several images of the couple walking hand-in-hand together.

“I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you,” Millie gushed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!