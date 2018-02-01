Millennials are using Tinder to find free accomodation across Europe

There are plenty of ways to save a few quid while travelling – make your own meals, use public transport, work in hostel.

Or you know, just bunk with one of your Tinder matches, whatever.

Penny-pinching millennials have found a secondary use for the popular dating app, and are instead using it to secure free accommodation across Europe.

A post shared by Tinder Surfer (@zebotta) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Sure, it might sound a little odd, even pretty dangerous, but the so-called 'Tindersurfing' trend is becoming more and more prominent among young adventure seekers.

Anothony Botta, a 25-year-old Tinder Plus from Belgium, told Metro.co.uk how he manages to travel throughout the continent without ever having to fork out for a place to stay.

"I was hosted only by ladies I matched on Tinder. Sometimes for the best, sometimes for the worst. It has been a hell of a journey, meeting very different people, cultures and lifestyles. I learned a lot about myself’ he says, adding that his venture has mixed reviews."

"I have ladies telling me “no, I live with my parents’, “no, I live with my boyfriend”…but what the f*** are you doing on Tinder if you live with your boyfriend?"

"The ladies, at the end, just need to host me. They don’t need to be like supermodels, but a couple of times I couldn’t find a host, so I just thought I’ll match everyone."

Anothony has successfully travelled to 20 cities using this rather unconventional method, and plans to visit New Zealand next.

And while he does not set out to be intimate his hosts, he did say that he could «not deny» that things have gone that way in the past.

So, reckon you'd give this a go?