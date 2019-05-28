Miley Cyrus unveils brand new album artwork and release date

New Miley Cyrus tunes are being delivered fresh out of the oven this Friday, May 31, and we CANNOT WAIT.

Per EntertainmentWeekly, the actress and singer's brand new project will take the form of an EP entitled She Is Coming.

Cyrus shared the release date and cover art to her Instagram and Twitter followers last night, featuring the star wearing a Never Mind The Buzzcocks t-shirt.

The 26-year-old began teasing the EP earlier this month on social media, and premiered three new songs over the weekend during her BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend set.

Cattitude, Dream and Mother's Daughter were the names of the tracks, and fans were loving them. She Is Coming will follow the sinfger's 2017 album, Younger Now.

Her last effort saw the musician return slightly to her country roots and embracing a more rock-orientated sound.

It was a sonic shift away from her psychedelic pop album from 2015; Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz, and 2013's Bangerz.

Not one to stick to a solo project alone, Cyrus is also starring in an upcoming Black Mirror episode; Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too.

She will be playing a pop star peddling toy robots that have her exact appearance to her young fans in the show.

“This is the story of females in the music industry,” Cyrus told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat about the episode.

"I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously.

"People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you.”

She Is Coming is now available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music, and Black Mirror returns on June 5.

Feature image: Instagram/@mileycyrus