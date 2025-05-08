Miley Cyrus details how losing her home became her ‘biggest blessing’

Miley Cyrus has opened up about how the destruction of her home ended up becoming the “biggest blessing” of her life.

The Flowers hitmaker lost her luxurious Malibu home in November 2018, when it was destroyed in the devastating Woolsey Fire in California.

Miley shared the home with her fiancé at the time, The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth. The pair tied the knot one month after the fire, but ultimately announced their split in August 2019.

Now, several years on from the heartbreaking fire, Miley has been reflecting on how it changed her perspective.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old addressed the issue during a Q&A event for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

“When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually,” Miley confessed.

“Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life,” the former Hannah Montana star explained.

Miley then went on to admit how the fire impacted her eventual split from Liam.

“I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude,” she detailed.

“I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light,” Miley added.

Credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram

In September 2023, the Grammy winner revealed that she made the decision to split from Liam on June 30, 2019 – the same day that she made her Glastonbury debut.

“Me and Liam’s commitment to be married just really came from – of course, a place of love first, because we’ve been together for 10 years – but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could,” she shared.

“The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” Miley stated, adding that Glastonbury was still “another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first."