Miley Cyrus confesses why her siblings once felt ‘humiliated’ by her

Miley Cyrus has revealed how her family life was impacted by her public scrutiny.

The Grammy-winning singer has five siblings — Brandi (38), Trace (36), Christopher (33), Braison (31), and Noah (25).

In 2013, during the release of her album Bangerz, Miley was publicly shamed for being ‘too sexual’, with controversies including her ‘Wrecking Ball’ music video and her twerking performance at the VMA's with Robin Thicke.

Now, over a decade after the incidents, Miley has revealed that the public’s dislike took a significant toll on her family life.

Speaking on the podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, the 32-year-old detailed what it was like to navigate fame during that time.

"That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed. There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me," Miley admitted.

"I remember my brother at one point he was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister.' I was a hard sibling to have as a little girl, so I was like, 'All right we're even,'" the former Hannah Montana star recalled.

"I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally. If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was shared with the world,” Miley explained.

“When I would try to date, when I was dating, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only,” she noted.

Miley then went on to conclude that her behaviour also affected her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as she added that it was hard to "go home and see my dad and look him in the eyes and not feel super embarrassed."