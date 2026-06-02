Milano’s €1 Mains Deal Is Back and We’re Absolutely Here for It

There are meal deals and then there are meal deals. Milano has just brought back its €1 mains offer, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to actually sit down and eat something that didn’t come out of the school-run snack bag, this is it.

The deal is simple: buy one main meal at Milano and get a second main for just €1 (see T&C’s for qualifying mains). It’s running now across Milano pizzerias all over Ireland, right through until Sunday 12th July 2026 — and it’s available all day, every day, Monday to Sunday.

What’s included?

The offer covers a seriously good spread of the menu. We’re talking pizzas like the classic Margherita, the ever-popular American Hot, and the Pollo ad Astra. Then there are the Al Forno pastas, including the Pollo Pesto, which has a dedicated fan base for good reason. Salad bowls are in the mix too — the Warm Roasted Veg & Chicken Bowl with spinach, mozzarella, roasted peppers and toasted seeds is the kind of thing that makes you feel like you’ve got your life together, at least for the duration of lunch.

Milano Leggera American Hot pizza, loaded with fresh toppings.

Milano says the saving can come to up to €24.20 off your bill, which is the kind of number that makes the whole thing feel genuinely worthwhile rather than the usual “deal” that saves you about 40 cent.

Perfect for a midweek escape or a proper date night

Whether you’re engineering a rare child-free dinner with your other half or dragging the whole family out on a Wednesday because nobody has the energy to cook, this offer works across all occasions. Midweek lunch, family gathering, proper date night — it’s dine-in only, so you do have to actually leave the house, but honestly that might be the point.

Two classic Margherita pizzas ready to share.

How to claim it

The offer is claimed via the Milano website using a coded offer, so it’s worth grabbing the code before you head out rather than trying to sort it at the table with two kids pulling at your sleeve. You can find full terms and conditions and claim the offer at milano.ie.

The €1 mains deal runs until Sunday 12th July 2026. Dine-in only. If you needed a summer plan, there it is.