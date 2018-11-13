Migos are taking over Carpool Karaoke and it looks like chaos

Carpool Karaoke is full of surprises – from the fact that James Corden can sing to the guest appearances and random stuff the celebs get up to.

So it's not a shocker that we love the segment – and the latest act to buckle up and sing along is the trio – Migos.

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have taken seats in Corden's car to rap some of their classic hits, such as Bad and Boujee, Motorsport and Stir Fry.

James revealed their appearance on the show by tweeting a clip – and in true Migos' fashion – it looks like chaos with the lads flashing a ridiculous amount of jewellery and cash.

The host of the popular programme, The Late, Late Show also undergoes a swag makeover – and it looks hilarious.

And if you're wondering where on earth dabbing came from, as you see 10-year-olds everywhere doing it – thank the Migos.

The Atlanta group discussed the massive viral trend that they are responsible for in the episode.

The sneaky look also reveals the three lads jamming along to I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), by the great Whitney Houston.

If anything, the segment due to air on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show looks like pure entertainment – whether you're a fan or not.