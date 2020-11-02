Midweek supper: lamb & mushroom kofta wraps

As the nights draw in and the evenings get darker earlier, it's always lovely to have an idea of what you are going to make for dinner. Too often, with no plan, you reach for takeout or convenience food which you regret afterwards. This recipe tastes great – far better than a takeout and healthier too. Don't be afraid to add the mushrooms in either – they are a delicious addition which won't disappoint.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g mushrooms

300g lamb mince

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp ground coriander

3tbsp chopped parsley

250g wholemeal flour

175ml water

1 tbsp olive oil

250g Greek-style yoghurt

1 clove of garlic

1 tbsp dried mint

Salt and pepper to season

Fresh coriander to serve

Method

Blitz the mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped then mix with the lamb, egg, breadcrumbs, spices and herbs.

Shape into 12 sausages and thread onto skewers. Leave in the fridge while you prepare the bread and garlic raita.

Mix the yoghurt with the garlic, mint and a pinch of salt and pepper and put in a serving bowl.

In another bowl, mix together the flour, water and a tablespoon of olive oil and knead until you have a dough.

Divide into eight balls and roll out into circles. Heat a sauté pan and when hot cook each flatbread until lightly charred on each side. Keep warm, wrapped in foil or a tea towel while you cook the kofta.

Cook the lamb kofta under a hot grill or on a griddle pan until browned all over.

Serve immediately with the breads and raita and a good handful of chopped coriander.