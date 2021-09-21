Midweek meals: This cheesy creamy pasta bake is the midweek perk up we need!

Midweek meals are a struggle. We always like to indulge with super tasty recipes on the weekend, but why shouldn’t our midweek meals be just as delicious? This cheesy, creamy pasta bake recipe is the perfect easy dinner to whip up in a pinch!

You'll need…

100g butter

100g flour

50ml milk

50g shredded mozzarella

50g parmesan cheese

50g mild white cheddar

1 yellow onion

3 chicken breasts

3 cloves garlic

Salt and pepper

Fresh parsley

½tsp smoked paprika

Fresh basil

150g penne pasta

Heat your oven to 200C.

Heat butter in a pot over a medium-low heat and melt it down.

Pour in your flour and stir to create a paste before adding in your milk to create the sauce.

Toss in half your parmesan and half your white cheddar to create a cheesy sauce and set aside.

Boil your pasta in a separate pot. Strain and set aside.

Chop chicken breasts into small pieces and heat olive oil in a large frying pan.

Toss in your chopped onions and garlic and sautée for 5-6 minutes.

Add in your chicken and cook through, before seasoning with smoked paprika, fresh parsley, fresh basil and salt and pepper.

In a large baking tray, add in half your pasta and cover it with half your sauce, half your mozzarella cheese and half your chicken/onion/garlic mix. Repeat with the rest of the pasta, sauce and chicken and use the last of your mozzarella cheese to create a top layer.

Bake for 20 minutes at 200C to create a tasty cheesy crust on the top and serve hot!