Mid-Week Bake: Decadent Caramel Easter Egg Muffins

With Easter just around the corner, this means that the shops are absolutely jam packed with some of our favourite chocolate treats!

Creme eggs, Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies are only around for so long, so you better make good use out of them. That’s where this sinfully delicious recipe comes into play. Each muffin is filled with a decadent chocolate surprise!

Simply pop a mini chocolate caramel egg into the centre of each muffin for the ultimate mid-week bake. Not only is this recipe super easy to make but it’s also an all round crowd-pleaser, sure to satisfy those sweet tooth cravings.

Makes: 12

Prep time:15

Cook time:10

Ingredients:

250g self-raising flour

130g caster sugar

125g melted butter, cooled

185ml milk

2 free range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

12 mini caramel filled chocolate eggs or squares of caramel chocolate, or caramel filled mini chocolates.

To decorate:

250g salted caramel sauce

Chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4.

Line a 12 hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

Sift the flour into a large bowl, add the sugar and stir well to combine. In a large bowl, beat together the milk, cooled melted butter, eggs and vanilla extract until mixed thoroughly.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix gently but thoroughly using a plastic spatula if possible until well combined. Don't over beat the mixture.

Spoon some of the muffin mixture into the paper cases until they are all about one third full.

Put an Easter egg into the middle of each.

Spoon over the rest of the muffin mixture, evenly filling the paper cases.

Bake the muffins for 20 minutes, or until light golden and cooked through.

Leave the cupcakes in the muffin tins to cool for 10 minutes.

Then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To decorate, heat up your caramel sauce slightly in the microwave for about 30 seconds, and drizzle over your muffins. If using, then sprinkle your chopped nuts on top.