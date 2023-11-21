MIC’s Ollie Locke reveals how life has changed since having twins

Ollie Locke has been opening up about life since becoming a dad.

The Made in Chelsea star welcomed twins into the world via surrogate with his husband Gareth Locke in July of this year.

The twins, Apollo Magnus Obi and Cosima Emily Bex, were born at 31 weeks and had to spend six weeks in intensive care but are home now.

As they settle into life with newborn twins, Ollie has opened up about how his life has changed since becoming a dad and gave an insight into his experience with fatherhood.

While chatting to OK!, Ollie admitted that since becoming dads, “We have grown up. We were out a lot and it was good fun, but it is a different fun now”.

The 36-year-old then revealed, “They are the best thing to ever happen to us”, before opening up about parenthood.

“We have got some help [with a nanny]. It has helped us an awful lot because it turns out having twins is a lot!".

"There’s no maternity and paternity with work, so we’ve had to have a bit of help. We are exhausted, but it’s wonderful. We have both waited such a long time and we were lucky to get two”.

Sharing details of the sleepless nights with Apollo and Cosima, Ollie explained, “The sleepless nights have been interesting! I will openly say about two weeks ago I was holding Cosima and I was crying relentlessly”.

“I have never loved anything yet hated it so much – that is the reality of parenting. It is not easy, but it’s just heaven”.

Locke then details any milestones his little ones have reached recently by saying, “She [Cosima] smiled for the first time last week. He [Apollo] hasn’t smiled yet, but we are waiting for that”.

When asked if he and Gareth would consider having more children in the future, Ollie revealed, “No, absolutely not. Three is a lot”.

“My best friend Binky is thinking of going for her fourth. I said to her, ‘I don’t know how you are doing this!’. She is a superwoman”.