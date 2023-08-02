MIC’s Louise Thompson shares emotional message for brother Sam

Louise Thompson has revealed the incredible reasons why she’s ‘so proud’ of her younger brother Sam.

The former Made in Chelsea star decided to pen a heartfelt tribute for Sam to celebrate his birthday by reminding him of the wonderful life goals he’s achieved recently.

Sharing photos of her and the Love Island: The Morning After podcast host to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Louise deep-dived into Sam’s successes as she sent birthday wishes.

The 33-year-old wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby brother @samthompsonuk. May all your wishes come true. So sad not to be doing anything wildly exciting this year, but you are working like an absolute DOG atm and I respect your need to chill”.

“You have achieved SO much… An entire home renovation, a major tv documentary, started a number 1 podcast, secured a full time radio gig, worked on some of the biggest social media projects globally, travelled the world, launched a sunglasses range, co founded a tech business (yet to launch), became an uncle”.

“The list goes on… your work ethic is second to none. You can and will achieve anything you put your mind to. I’m so proud of you”.

Credit: Louise Thompson Instagram

Thompson then posted a snap of Sam and his nephew Leo, revealing what she’d like her brother to achieve next in life.

“Now all I want for you- as you turn 31, is to enjoy the amazing life you have created for yourself”.

Sam headed to his own Instagram Stories to thank his older sister for the heartwarming message and added, “Love you mate”, while joking about heading to her house to see what presents she got for him.

Credit: Louise Thompson Instagram

Louise and Sam have a close-knit bond, with both of them finding fame after appearing in Made in Chelsea and being eachothers’ next-door neighbours.

Amid Louise struggling with her mental health after being diagnosed with crippling anxiety and PTSD following the traumatic birth of her son, Sam often shared messages of encouragement for his sister on social media.

In one tribute to Louise, Sam explained, “There was a chance not too long ago this day wouldn’t happen. And now here we are. Grateful for every minute I get to annoy you on this earth”.