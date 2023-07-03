MIC’s Jamie Laing pulls ultimate prank on wife Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing has pulled the ultimate prank on his wife Sophie Habboo.

The former Made in Chelsea star went to extreme lengths to announce the new name of the couple’s podcast while confessing his love for Sophie in front of dozens of people.

Jamie took to social media to share an insight into the hilarious set up that was inspired by the iconic 90’s movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

The video starts with Jamie admitting to the camera, “This is one of the most nerve-wracking things I’ve ever done”.

He then meets with Sophie before running off and pretending to buy train tickets, leaving his wife in the middle of Victoria station.

Laing then suddenly appears up on a balcony with a microphone in hand as he sings along to Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes off You with the help of cue cards.

Sophie, looking completely shocked, jokingly reveals she feels sick and begs Jamie to get down from the platform before asking, ‘Why do you do this?’ through laughter.

As if that wasn't enough of a shock, a full band and flash mob of dancers circle Habboo while Jamie continues to sing.

The brilliant pranks ends with Jamie revealing the couple’s podcast is now called Newlyweds, following their hugely successful Nearlyweds show.

Sharing the clip to the Newlyweds official Instagram page, the caption reads, “THE MOMENT YOU’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR… Introducing Season 2 – we’re back baby!!! Only this time, as NEWLYWEDS!”.

“Clearly the wedding wasn’t enough attention for Jamie. Coming to all podcast platforms MONDAY 10TH JULY”.

Many fans of the former reality TV stars rushed to the comments to commend Jamie for his bravery.

“I just love this man, he’s not afraid of showing his romantic side at all”, said one fan.

A second wrote, “Oh my god I love how much he loves you Sophie! He just doesn't care but just wants to make you smile and feel loved. Never a dull moment! Have a million happy years together”.

“Oh my god, I absolutely loved every minute of this. Now that's love”, added a third.

Jamie and Sophie tied the knot in a registry office in April before jetting off to Spain to have a big celebration surrounded by their nearest and dearest in May.