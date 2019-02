Last summer, floaty, Prairie-style tops began popping up on our fashion radar thanks to model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid.

Soon, the cool kid set of Insta began rocking the puff-sleeve look, offsetting the pastoral girliness with chunky boots and chain belts, but as summer came top a close the blouses also faded in popularity in favour of chunky turtle necks and shearling jackets.

However, the sun has begun to shine again, and milk-maid style tops are re-emerging as a form favourite for the upcoming warmer weeks.

Missguided milkmaid tie front bardot crop top in black €27.65, Praydanna White Castello Blouse €23.99

While they may have outdoorsy beginnings, the milk maid top is the perfect addition to a summer work wardrobe – a rare item that works just as well in your office as it does in the fields of a music festival.

The classic look generally involves a ruched bodice, some kind of sweetheart tie at the bust,and voluminous sleeves.

Missguided Petite square neck peplum blouse with puff sleeve in white €27.65, Glamorous ruched crop top with long sleeves in mini spot €30.42

A longer sleeve and squared off neckline is a tad more business-like for incorporation into a work wardrobe.

The girlish capped sleeves can be extended and streamlined, allowing the delicate bust detailing hint at the trend, which blends perfectly well with a pair of jeans and a work blazer.

Longer sleeves also work well in our temperamental climate, and add a more Victorian vibe to the look.

PrettyLittleThing crop top with sweetheart neckline €24.89, Emory Park milkmaid top with gathering €35.95

However, the classic short sleeved, plisse bodice style that is living it's best, cow-milking life on Instagram is the perfect summer top.

Paired with denim shorts and boots, it's a stunning festival look. Added to black trousers and heels, it's a night out essential.

As long as we're not expected to participate in agricultural activities, we're buying into the look big time.

Feature image: Christies Cupboard