Michelle Obama reveals why she chose not to welcome a third child

Michelle Obama has shared a rare insight into her family life!

The former First Lady of the United States is a parent to two daughters – 26-year-old Malia and 23-year-old Sasha – with her husband, former US President Barack Obama.

Now, as the family-of-four continue their quieter life outside of the White House, Michelle has revealed the reason why she never wanted to have a third child.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 61-year-old recalled a discussion that she previously had with her husband.

“I was like, ‘I think I've been lucky with these two.’ Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude,’” Michelle exclaimed.

The Becoming author then went on to reiterate that she did not want to risk having another baby.

“You know, I'm thinking we're gonna get a crazy one,” she teased, referring to her potential baby's personality.

Elsewhere in her interview, Michelle was asked about her experiences with early motherhood.

“I think the sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies so much. You immediately, you're connected, and you think, ‘Oh my god, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent,’” she recalled.

Despite her two daughters now being adults, Michelle also detailed the reason why she still won't run for office.

"I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. And so when people ask me would I ever run, the answer is no. If you ask me that, then you have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role,” she explained.

Admitting that she is “not interested in politics in that way,” Michelle added: “The thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves. I think we've done enough … they've already served their time.”