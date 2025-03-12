Michelle Keegan & Mark Wright announce birth of their first child

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are now parents!

Brassic actress Michelle and former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark have announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple – who have been together for 13 years and tied the knot in 2015 – are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

Earlier today, Michelle and Mark took to social media to share the first official photo of their daughter.

The black and white snap showcases the proud parents’ hands sweetly cradling their daughter’s tiny hand.

“Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” Mark and Michelle gushed in their caption, before going on to reveal their newborn’s name and birth date.

“Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” they wrote.

Following their wonderful baby news, many of the couple’s fellow celebrities have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Congrats xxx,” replied singer Jessie Ware.

“Huge congratulations. It’s the best x,” commented Coronation Street actress Jane Danson.

“Massive news! Congrats guys..over the moon for you,” added JLS hitmaker Marvin Humes.

Mark and Michelle delighted their fanbase on December 29, when they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the parents-to-be took to Instagram to upload a stunning beach snap, taken at sunset. The image showcased Mark walking towards Michelle, as she cradled her growing baby bump.

“2025 is going to be a special one for us…” the pair teased in their joint caption.

Following their pregnancy news, Mark recently spoke to The Sun about his anticipation for becoming a dad for the first time.

”I’m just excited for the whole process. I’m just really excited and can’t wait for it to happen,” the 38-year-old exclaimed.

Praising how his parents raised him, Mark went on to add: "A parent shapes you. If you haven't got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you've got good parents, like we have, you're going out into life [with] a massive head start."