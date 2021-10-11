Michelle Heaton & Pat Spillane lead new Living With Lucy line-up

Viewers fell in love with Lucy Kennedy’s Lodging With Lucy series which arrived on Irish TV last year while the entire nation was doing their best to stay home through the many lockdowns.

Giving people a Covid-friendly variation of the show, instead of moving in with her many guests, Lucy hosted a variety of notable celebs in a lavish lodge hired in Meath, including the likes of Amy Huberman, Greg O’Shea and Paul McGrath.

Now, back on our screens again, Lucy has announced the very exciting line-up of guests set to appear on season six of Living With Lucy, and by the sounds of it we’re in for a real treat!

Speaking to goss.ie, Lucy revealed that the series will kick off with famed Gaelic football player turned pundit Pat Spillane. He’ll be followed by English footballer Paul Gascoinge along with former singer Michelle Heaton.

Reality star Hughie Maughan is next to be featured, along with drag queen and activist Panti Bliss.

Last on the show will be one of Ireland's favourite celebrity chefs, Rachel Allen. “It’s a really good mix of everybody, from all walks of life, of all genres,” Lucy commented to the publication, adding, “We have sport, entertainment, reality, singers, we have everything in it”.

Viewers won’t have long to wait either, as Living With Lucy is returning to Virgin Media One this evening, at 9pm, as Lucy moves in with her first host, Pat Spillane.