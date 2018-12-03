So cute: MIC fave Ollie Locke reveals adoption plans with fiance

He is probably one of our fave ever Made in Chelsea stars.

And now it looks like Ollie Locke has gotten his fairytale ending, as he is planning his wedding to fiance Gareth Locke.

The 31-year-old is gearing up to marry his soon-to-be husband next year and has revealed their plans to have a family once they are wed.

Soooo exciting.

He said, ''We might adopt at some point, maybe in 10 or 15 years, once we’re done with the madness of our careers."

The reality TV star also opened up about how he had battled through a tough time before meeting Gareth.

He said, ''In my mid-twenties, I reached breaking point and could no longer cope with the gap between my character and the real me. When I left the series in 2013, Alan Carr and Gok Wan came round and we got terribly drunk. Alan tried on my Union Jack suits and then I threw them away and cut my hair. I became so much happier."

Ollie and Gareth had their first couple photo shoot with HELLO! Magazine after announcing their engagement in September.

So how did Gareth propose?

Ollie revealed, "We decided to go for a lovely walk with Bear [his dog] in Kensington Park Gardens which is my favourite park and we came across the Peter Pan statue, which is my favourite statue. I walked towards Gareth who was just standing there and he gave me a hug…"

The big day will take place next September in Italy however a formal marriage ceremony will take place at Chelsea Old Town Hall first.

And it promises to be an intimate event but not a traditional wedding.

Ollie added, ''It's going to be entertaining and more of a party. I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."

Best of luck to them both – we can't wait to see this glitzy wedding.