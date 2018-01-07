Met Éireann issue upgraded warning as temperatures fall to -6C

Temperatures across the country a set to plummet below freezing tonight, with lows of -6C expected in some parts.

Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange Low Temperature warning for Munster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan, as well as inland areas of Leinster.

Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight to 10am tomorrow morning.

Severe air and ground frosts are expected to hit the entire country and motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling and to leave plenty of extra time for journeys.

Very cold this evening and tonight with severe air and ground frost returning. pic.twitter.com/OCTEulybtW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

As reported by brekingnews.ie, meteorologist Liz Gavin explained:

"Tonight it's actually going to turn very cold, we are going to see temperatures ranging from -1C on the east and south coast to -5C or -6C well inland.

"So it'll really be inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan that will see the lowest temperatures tonight."