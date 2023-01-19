Melissa Suffield opens up about not seeing partner for four months

Melissa Suffield has shared a touching tribute in honour of her husband, Robert, returning to work on a cruise ship, resulting in them not seeing each other for four months.

The former EastEnders star, known for playing Lucy Beale on the BBC soap, has opened up about the difficulties of not seeing her partner for so long and the impact it has on their son River.

Sharing a gorgeous family photo in front of a sunset on the beach, Melissa penned, “And just like that, three becomes two again. After a lovely 3 months together, Robert has returned to the ship for another 4 months- so it’s back to mum and River 24/7”.

“We’ve had a wonderful break, and although we’re all used to this now, it doesn’t get any easier. In fact, it probably gets more difficult- Riv gets more aware, we both start to realise how much he can change in a 4 month window”.

She continued to talk about milestones that Robert, who is a cruise ship director, misses while he is away, “He’s gaining skills DAILY that feel so grown up, it feels like Robert will return to a completely different kid at this point. And although it’s still the right choice for our family, it doesn't make the decision an easy one”.

“But it’s all entirely worth it for moments like these. Time spent together, or seeing River’s face when we both appear as he wakes, and being able to simply sit and do nothing, with company”.

“Tiny small joys that so many take for granted. We never do”.

Many fans of the soap star headed to the comments to share supportive messages for the mum-of-one as she adjusts back to spending time apart from Robert.

“Beautiful photo. I hope these next 4 months fly by til you’re all back together”, wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Lots of love to you & hope these 4 months go quickly”, while a third added, “Your gorgeous family. Let the countdown begin xxx”.

Suffield then spoke on her Instagram Stories about her and River’s first morning with Robert being away for work.

She explained, “River understands that daddy isn't here, but I'm not 100% sold that he understands how long he'll be gone. Really difficult concept for any child, let alone a 2-year-old who's seen his dad all day every day for the last 3 months”.

Melissa and Robert welcomed their son River into the world in March 2020, after getting engaged in 2019.