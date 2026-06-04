Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Camera for the Dad Who Wants to Do It All

There are dads who take photos. And then there are dads who are genuinely, properly into it — the ones who get excited about framing a shot, who notice the light, who want the photo to actually look good rather than just exist. If that sounds like the dad in your life, we might have found his Father’s Day present.

The Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema™ is one of the most interesting cameras Fujifilm has ever made. It’s a hybrid instant camera — which means it shoots, it prints physical photos on the spot, and it also records video. Three things in one compact, beautifully designed device. And for a dad who loves documenting family life, it’s honestly a bit of a dream.

What Makes It Different

Most instant cameras are simple point-and-shoot affairs, which is fine. The mini Evo Cinema is something else entirely. The headline feature is the Eras Dial™ — a physical dial on the camera that lets you choose from ten decade-inspired shooting styles, from the grainy warmth of the 1930s all the way through to the sharp, clean look of the 2020s. Each Era comes with its own colour treatment, contrast level, and even sound effects for a genuinely cinematic feel. Then there’s a separate Degree Control Dial on the lens ring, which lets you fine-tune the intensity of whichever Era you’ve chosen across ten levels. That’s 100 unique combinations in total, which is enough to keep a creative dad genuinely occupied.

It also shoots video — short clips of up to 15 seconds each — which the camera automatically stitches together into one smooth reel. Via the instax mini Evo™ app, you can extend that to 30 seconds, reorder clips, add an opening sequence, and even finish with animated end credits. For a dad who fancies himself a bit of a filmmaker on family holidays and at birthday parties, this is a very entertaining rabbit hole to go down.

The Bit That Makes It a Family Camera Too

Here’s what seals it as a Father’s Day gift rather than just a gadget for him: the self-timer. A 2-second or 10-second delay means he can actually get into the frame himself, paired with the tripod mount for stable, properly composed shots. There’s also a selfie mirror so he can check he’s in shot before pressing the shutter, and the whole thing can be controlled remotely via the app — so he can set up the camera, step into the scene with the kids, and shoot from his phone. No more being the invisible parent behind the lens.

When he’s captured something worth keeping, he pulls the analog-style print lever — lift, twist, and out comes a physical instax mini photo. There’s a satisfying click to it that makes even the printing feel like part of the experience.

The Details Worth Knowing

The print quality is genuinely impressive at 318DPI, with two modes: instax-Rich for vibrant, punchy colours, and instax-Natural for something softer and more muted. He can also print directly from his phone via the app — so any photo already on his camera roll can become a physical print in seconds.

One particularly clever feature: any video he shoots can be printed out as a photo with a scannable QR code embedded in it. Scan it with a smartphone and the video plays back, with the audio stored for up to 24 months. It’s a lovely way to turn a moving memory into something you can actually hold and put on the fridge.

The camera has a 1.54-inch LCD screen for previewing shots, a built-in microphone and speaker, USB-C charging, and a MicroSD slot for expanded storage. It also comes with a continuous light source for video — not just a flash — which makes a real difference when filming indoors. The design is sleek black with subtle green detailing, analog-inspired dials, and an optional viewfinder and grip attachment that genuinely makes it look like a proper film camera.

The Gift Angle

Unlike most gadget gifts that need a trip to a shop before they can be used, the mini Evo Cinema is the kind of thing you hand over and watch someone immediately start playing with. Build it into a proper Father’s Day bundle by adding a pack of instax mini film (sold separately), and maybe a MicroSD card so he has plenty of storage for video. If you want to go the extra mile, the optional form-fitting camera case is a thoughtful add-on that lets him shoot with the camera still inside it.

It’s not the cheapest Father’s Day gift on the shelf, but it’s the kind of present that’ll actually be used — at summer barbecues, on family holidays, at first days of school in September, at every Christmas morning for years to come. And every time he pulls that little print lever, he’ll be quietly chuffed with whoever bought it for him.

The mini Evo Cinema is available at Fujifilm stockists nationwide. For more information visit www.instax.ie

Product details correct at time of publication.