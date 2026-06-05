Inchydoney’s 24-Hour Spa Retreat Is the Summer Reset You Need

Some people need a two-week holiday to properly decompress. Others, with a well-designed 24 hours and an ocean view, can get there considerably faster. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa in West Cork is banking on the latter — and they might be onto something.

The resort has launched its Sea, Spa, Stay package, a 24-hour midweek retreat built around the kind of unhurried coastal reset that most of us have been quietly fantasising about since approximately last January. The clever bit? It runs from 12pm check-in to 12pm checkout, so you’re not scrambling out at 11am in a state of mild resentment. You get the full day. Both days.

What’s actually included

The package isn’t just a room and a grudging breakfast. It comes with overnight accommodation, a full West Cork breakfast, a five-course dinner in the award-winning Gulfstream Restaurant overlooking the Atlantic, an Elemis Express Facial in the Island Spa and full access to the heated Seawater Therapy Pool, gym and relaxation areas. Beach yoga is also on the cards on selected days — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Unwind in a stunning seawater therapy pool with coastal views.

The Seawater Therapy Pool deserves its own moment. Floor-to-ceiling windows, hydrotherapy jets, coastal views at dusk.

The West Cork setting does a lot of heavy lifting

Inchydoney’s location on its own is half the appeal. The resort sits above one of the most beautiful beaches in the country — wide, sandy and reliably windswept in the way that feels cleansing rather than annoying. A stroll along the strand with Atlantic air in your lungs genuinely works on some primal level that no amount of dry January or journalling can quite replicate.

A stunning stretch of sandy beach on the Irish coast.

The package is designed as a midweek escape, which is actually ideal. Less crowds, more calm, and you’re back before the weekend even starts. For anyone who’s been telling themselves they’ll “do something for themselves” since the start of the year, this is a fairly compelling argument to actually follow through on it.

Planning a longer escape? There’s an upgrade for that

If 24 hours feels like cruel and unusual brevity, Inchydoney also offers the option to extend into a two-night stay via the Summer Glow Up Girls’ Escape package — a longer retreat designed with groups of friends in mind, combining two nights’ accommodation with beach yoga, Elemis treatments and proper restorative downtime by the sea. It’s the kind of trip that gets planned in a WhatsApp group for three months and then actually happens, which is rarer and more satisfying than it sounds.

For more information or to book, visit inchydoneyisland.com.