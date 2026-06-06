The in-flight beauty edit your carry-on actually needs

Cabin air is basically a dehydration machine with wings. Between the recycled air, the altitude, the suspiciously strong coffee and the three hours of sleep you managed between Dublin and wherever, your skin tends to arrive looking considerably less fabulous than you do. The good news? A few well-chosen products in your carry-on can make a genuine difference, and we’ve rounded up the ones actually worth the space in your liquids bag.

Hydration first

The Skingredients Hydra-Hit Instant Facial Mask (RRP €9) is new and already shaping up to be a frequent-flyer favourite. This Korean-made biodegradable sheet mask is soaked in 20ml of active serum packed with hydrating glycerin, skin-conditioning vitamins B3 and B5, and a mineral-rich seaweed complex. Slap it on mid-flight, let it do its thing and work any leftover serum into your neck. You’ll land looking considerably more human than you feel.

If you want something that works harder over a longer journey, the Sásta Skin Health Microbiome Booster Serum (RRP €45, sastaskinhealth.com) is the kind of product that earns its spot in your bag. Made in Ireland and certified microbiome-friendly, this lightweight dropper serum is clinically formulated to strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture and tackle the sensitivity and environmental stress that travel tends to trigger. A few drops before you board and your skin has a fighting chance.

Lips take an absolute hammering in the air and Eucerin Acute Lip Balm (RRP €8, pharmacies nationwide) is the no-nonsense fix. Fragrance-free and preservative-free, it’s formulated with Licochalcone A, Evening Primrose Oil and a blend of Panthenol and Glycerol to comfort and lock in moisture. Small enough to fit in any pocket, it’ll get more use on a single flight than most of what’s in your bathroom cabinet.

The sleep situation

Getting any kind of real sleep on a plane is an art form and the Kitsch Contour Pillow Eye Mask (RRP €26.50, next.ie) genuinely helps. The silky satin finish and plush memory foam construction block out light without pressing against your eyes, which means lash extensions and freshly applied mascara stay exactly where you left them. The contoured shape sits clear of the eye area entirely. Whether you’re on a red-eye to New York or a short hop to Lisbon, this is the one upgrade worth making.

The finishing touches

Two products that earn their place in any carry-on without taking up any meaningful room: Burst Teeth Whitening Breath Strips (RRP €6.30, Chemist Warehouse) are a 2-in-1 solution that whitens teeth and freshens breath in one go. Perfect for that pre-landing touch-up after your fourth in-flight coffee. And the NIVEA Q10 Energy Healthy Glow Face Day Cream (RRP €10.49 for 50ml, Boots nationwide) pairs Q10 with vitamin C for an energising hit of moisture with SPF 15 included.

Because arriving anywhere looking like you got actual sleep is genuinely one of life’s small victories.