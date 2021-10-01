Melissa Joan Hart finally addresses those Sabrina reboot rumours

After years of speculation and some top notch photoshop, Melissa Joan Hart has finally responded to those titillating rumours about a Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Hart, who played the title character on the show for all seven seasons, shared a headline from a SHEmazing! article written six years ago, right around the same time these reboot rumours first started flying about.

‘The internet is FREAKING over a Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot,’ the headline read, followed by a perfectly photoshopped piece of fan-art, implying that this new series would follow Sabrina as a grown up with a teenage witch of her own.

Putting the rumour to rest though, Hart wrote in the caption, “Sorry witches!” adding that, ”someone made some fantastic looking art work and even some of our cast and crew believed the viral posts”.

Continuing, she confirmed, “but NO, we have no reboot planned. But I have to admit, they did a great job on the fake campaign and it got me excited to revisit.”

“But sadly it's not up to me, it's up to whoever owns the rights which is probably #ArchieComics or @cbs network who owns Viacom @viacomcbs. Sorry to disappoint. Best witches to all!”

As it happens, this less than ideal news comes just days after the show celebrated its 25-year anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Melissa shared a sweet throwback post, remembering her time on the long-running show.

“It's been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today Sept 27, 1996 our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons. The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show #Clueless,” she recalled.

“But it persevered and we got to steal @reddonovan to come over to our fun cast. Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure!”

For now, it seems original Sabrina the Teenage Witch fans will just have to live in hope that Archie Comics has another Sabrina reboot in them!