Meghan Trainor fans react to her celebrating one month of baby Barry

Meghan Trainor is celebrating her newborn son turning one month old.

The Made You Look singer welcomed her son, Barry, into the world with her husband Daryl Sabara at the beginning of July. The couple are already proud parents to two-year-old Riley.

Now that Barry is a month old, Meghan has shared an adorable video compilation of the first few weeks of his life to her 17.8M Instagram followers.

The adorable footage has delighted fans as it shows sweet moments between Riley and Barry, as the toddler looks out for his newborn sibling.

Between giving Barry lots of hugs and kisses as well as feeding him, waving at him and giving him gentle ‘boops’ on the nose, Riley has definitely settled into his role as big brother.

Trainor captioned the cute post, which is set to the moving song I Get To Love You, “I blinked and Barry is a month old. Riley is so in love! We are all so in love with you sweet boy #newborn”.

Many fans of the All About That Bass singer flooded the comments with supportive messages, sharing how much they love the bond between the two young brothers.

One fan said, “He loves his brother, you’re doing so great Meghan”.

“SO precious! Riley is the sweetest big brother and y’all are the cutest family!”, penned a second commenter.

A third added, “You can really see how much Riley is loving being a big brother. Thank you for sharing such sweetness”.

When announcing Barry’s arrival into the world, Meghan revealed he was born on her and Daryl’s seven-year wedding anniversary.

Posting photos from the hospital after Barry was born, the 29-year-old wrote, “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”.

“Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us”.