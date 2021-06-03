Meghan Trainor describes her baby boy’s birth as a ‘horror story’

American singer Meghan Trainor is now a proud mom after welcoming the birth of her very first child, a sweet baby boy named Riley, with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

However, Riley’s start in life was far from easy, as Meghan recalls his “terrifying” birth experience, likening it to a “horror story”.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” the 27-year-old singer explained in an interview with Today. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying,” the new mom added.

Baby Riley was breach born via cesarean section, and was quickly rushed to the neonatal unit immediately afterwards, to help him with his breathing and where he was given a feeding tube.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Meghan recalled, adding, “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Now though, at three-months-old little Riley is healthy and happy and absolutely thriving!

Announcing the wonderful news on her baby boy’s arrival, Meghan took to Instagram on February 14, Riley’s due date, to share the happy news that their son was born a week early on February 8.

“We are SO IN LOVE! Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” the new mom lovingly wrote alongside a series of adorable photos featuring their baby boy in the days after he was born.