Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara announce birth of second child

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara as they have welcomed their second child into the world.

The All About That Bass singer and Spy Kids actor’s second child, a baby boy, was born on July 1- the couple’s anniversary of their first date.

Meghan and Daryl announced the wonderful news of their son’s arrival to Instagram, alongside a collection of adorable photos of them in hospital with their newest addition.

Credit: Meghan Trainor Instagram

Meghan explained she had a successful c-section and revealed her tot’s adorable name in the caption of the lovely social media post.

The 29-year-old wrote, “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world”.

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!”.

She closed off by adding, “Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us”.

Credit: Meghan Trainor Instagram

The name Barry is of Gaelic origin and usually means ‘fair-headed’.

Famous faces and fans both flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Meghan and Daryl.

Paris Hilton penned, “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!”.

“Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!”, wrote A Walk to Remember actress Mandy Moore.

Credit: Meghan Trainor Instagram

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez added, “He is perfect!!! Congrats sweet superhero mama!!”.

Meghan announced she was pregnant back in January and went on to reveal they were expecting another little boy in April while on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The couple are already proud parents to their two-year-old son Riley, who we’re sure is delighted to be a big brother.

Congratulations again to the family on the arrival of baby Barry.