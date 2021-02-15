Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome the birth of their first child

All About That Bass singer Meghan Trainor has welcomed the birth of her first child, with husband Daryl Sabara by her side.

The new mum excitedly announced the wonderful news on social media on Sunday evening, writing, “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE,” alongside a series of images showing off her beautiful baby boy.

“Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” Meghan lovingly added, revealing her tiny tot’s adorable name.

Meanwhile, Spy Kids star Daryl shared the same gorgeous images to his own Instagram account, where he announced his son’s arrival, explaining that he was born last Monday, weighing 7lbs 8oz.

“@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world,” Daryl gushed.

Of course both Meghan’s and Daryl’s announcement posts were flooded with comments from friends, family and fans, wishing the happy parents congratulations.

Body positive model Ashley Graham sweetly wrote, “Riley!!!! Welcome to the world!!! Congratulations mom & dad!!”

Nicole Scherzinger excitedly commented, “BEST VALENTINES DAY GIFT FROM ABOVE EVER! so happy love you guys so much.”

Meanwhile, Daryl’s Spy Kids co-star, Alexa PenaVega lovingly wrote, “Tears of joy!!!!! So beyond happy and excited for you and sweet mama! You are going to be such a good daddy!!! This lil blessing is gonna bring you more joy than you guys could ever imagine!!! Let the adventures begin!!!! (now come visit us already!)”.

Meghan and Daryl have been together for over four years, and tied the knot two years ago on Meghan’s 25th birthday in December 2018. The couple announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child this past October.

Congratulations you two — what an exciting new adventure!