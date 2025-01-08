Meghan Markle unveils new footage of her children in emotional tribute

Meghan Markle has released some never-before-seen footage of her young family, in a tribute to her late dog.

Last night (January 7), the Duchess of Sussex announced that her dog, Guy, sadly passed away.

As part of her recent return to social media, Meghan took the opportunity to share an emotional tribute to him.

The 43-year-old took to her new Instagram account to post a video montage of her late pup.

The video showcases clips of Guy bonding with Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry. The tribute also reveals a fresh glimpse at the couple’s two children – Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

In the video, fans can spot a clip from before Lilibet was born, as Meghan and Harry took Archie and their two dogs out for a drive. The video reveals a young Archie crying for Guy: “He’s going to fall!”

“He’s not going to fall, don’t you worry. Mama has him. Thank you for being such a good boy,” Meghan responded.

Credit: Meghan / Instagram

Meghan went on to reflect on what Guy meant to her, and also praised The Supervet star Dr Noel Fitzpatrick for saving his life in recent years.

“In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love,” she began.

“If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort,” the mother-of-two continued.

Credit: Netflix

“He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end,” Megahn recalled.

Admitting that she is “so devastated” and has “cried too many tears to count”, Meghan concluded her tribute by writing: “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."