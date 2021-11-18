Meghan Markle talks about Lilibet’s teething struggles on The Ellen Show

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has opened up about her darling daughter’s teething struggles in a rare interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Since moving over to the States during the earlier stages of the pandemic, Meghan has only participated in one other public interview, a very controversial and in-depth conversation with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, which aired this past March.

Now, appearing on The Ellen Show today, November 19, Meghan will sit down with Ellen DeGeneres to reminisce about her early acting career and talk about her new life as a mom-of-two.

As reported by People, a promo clip for the episode shows 40-year-old Meghan talking to Ellen all about her five-month-old daughter, Lilibet’s teething struggles. “Lili's now teething,” Ellen says, causing Meghan to throw her hands up to her face, saying, “Anything to relieve that!”

“Tequila, anything,” Ellen jokes.

“That's Auntie Ellen for you,” Meghan lovingly replied, causing Ellen to remark, “That's why I don't have kids.”

In another teaser clip for the interview, Meghan recalls her early days as an actress, showing up for auditions on the Warner Brothers lot, and parking her car not too far away from Ellen’s studio.

A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 17, 2021

“I would park at Gate 3 and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice was that the security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it.’ So to drive in today was… very different,” Meghan recalled.

Of course, Meghan wasn’t always a Duchess or a successful actress, and so she hasn’t always enjoyed the luxuries that come with such titles. In fact, during this teaser clip Meghan told Ellen about the interesting way in which she used to get into her car for these auditions.

“So I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport, and at some point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” Meghan explained, adding, “After auditions, I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out.”

“That’s how I would come to and fro!” she said, laughing.