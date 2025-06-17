Meghan Markle speaks out about backlash to labour dancing video

Meghan Markle has spoken out for the first time about her viral dancing video.

On June 4, to mark her daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to post a never-before-seen video of herself and her husband, Prince Harry.

The video, which was recorded in hospital during Meghan's labour with Lili, showcased the happy couple doing the popular TikTok dance to Starrkeisha’s song, ‘Baby Mama’.

While many praised Meghan for sharing a normal glimpse into her relationship with her husband, others trolled the Duchess and labelled the clip as being ‘cringy’.

Now, for the first time since she shared it, Meghan has revealed the reason why she wanted to upload the video.

Speaking to Emma Grede on her upcoming episode of the Aspire podcast, the 43-year-old expressed her intentions behind her new Instagram account, which she launched in January of this year.

“You have to be authentic. Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance? That was four years ago,” Meghan began.

“So it’s also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life – a real, authentic, fun life – that’s happening behind the scenes,” the Duchess explained.

“I’m just grateful that now, being back on social media as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms,” she detailed.

Regarding the dancing video, Emma went on to agree: “That’s you in a way that we kind of haven’t been able to see you before. And I did like a little secret cheer, cause I was like, well, that’s what I kind of want to see from you. Like, I want to see that happiness and that honesty.”

When sharing her viral video earlier this month, Meghan penned in her caption: “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”