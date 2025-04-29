Meghan Markle shares how husband Prince Harry is ‘supportive’ of her

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a sweet insight into her marriage!

Meghan has been married to her husband, Prince Harry, since May 2018. The couple, who now live in California, are also parents to two little ones – five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Now, in her first ever podcast interview, Meghan has chosen to open up about how the royal pair support one another.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the 43-year-old was informed of a recent quote that Prince Harry gave, in which he stated: “I’m so happy for my wife, and I fully support absolutely everything she has done and continues to do.”

Meghan then went on to share her reaction to her husband’s comments, and detailed how he remains supportive of her.

“That’s sweet. He’s such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he’s been and is, but I didn’t know he said that, so that’s really nice,” she gushed.

Credit: Netflix

“There’s something that is not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is so behind you. H, that man loves me so much. Look what we’ve built! We’ve built a beautiful life, we have two healthy, beautiful children,” the former Suits actress explained.

The mother-of-two noted that her husband will always “do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights.”

Sharing how she supports Prince Harry, she added: “Being a soundboard. Especially because I don’t read media or press, I’m a good barometer of a very removed point of view, because I’m only looking at it through the lens of loving him.”

Describing the beginning of their romance, Meghan reflected: “We immediately went into the trenches together, right out of the gate, six months into dating. So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. That’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

She teased further: “He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed! My husband is very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful.”