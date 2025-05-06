Meghan Markle posts rare photo of son Archie to mark his birthday

The Sussex family are celebrating!

Today (May 6) marks the sixth birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan’s firstborn, Prince Archie. The couple are also parents to their three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In honour of the special occasion, proud mum Meghan has taken the opportunity to share a rare glimpse of Archie.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her son standing on a balcony with his back to the camera, watching the sun set over the sea.

“Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie!” Meghan penned at the beginning of her tribute, before going on to gush over her youngster.

“Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” the Duchess of Sussex continued.

Credit: Royal Family / Instagram

Meghan concluded her message by thanking the family’s friends in Montecito, California, as she wrote: “(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special).”

Meghan – who rarely chooses to share glimpses of her children – previously opened up about how they were involved in the making of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking to People in March, she explained: “I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share. It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work."

“I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me,” she stated, before noting that she is passionate about building a “legacy” for her two children.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story — Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that,” Meghan explained further.