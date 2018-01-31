Meghan Markle is going to break a big royal tradition at her wedding

We are counting down the days to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, and as we get closer to the special occasion, more and more details are emerging about their big day.

From Prince William’s role in the wedding to Meghan’s wedding dress designer, there are 101 things we want to find out.

What flowers will Meghan have in her bouquet? What type of cake will they have? What will their first dance song be? The list of questions is never-ending.

We welcome any information about the royal wedding with open arms, so it’s safe to say we were thrilled to hear about the tradition Meghan will be breaking during her wedding.

The former Suits actress is supposedly going to give a speech at the event, which is extremely uncommon when it comes to royal weddings.

Usually, only the groom, the best man and the father-of-the-bride have the honour of speaking during the wedding. However, in one very badass move, Meghan will be delivering her very own speech following their marriage ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Apparently, Meghan’s speech will be a heartfelt tribute to Prince Harry, where she will thank her husband-to-be for everything, as well as all the people who have supported their relationship.

The Times suggested that the former actress may even add a few jokes to her speech, which we're sure Prince Harry will approve of.

We can’t wait to hear more about Harry and Meghan’s big day!