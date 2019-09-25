‘It’s a lot’: Meghan Markle gets honest about being a working mum

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about being a working mum during a royal engagement in South Africa.

Meghan, who welcomed her son, Archie on May 6 has been adjusting to life as a new mum, but her royal status doesn’t stop her from experiencing the same hurdles many of us face on this journey.

Meghan just returned to work this September after three months of maternity leave.

This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, Meghan joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact.

Meghan spoke to the women about how they started their own business and they shared the highs and lows of their journeys with her.

During their conversation, Meghan said that juggling motherhood and work life can be very tricky.

Emily Andrews reported, “We're only 5 months in right now. Being a working mum & travelling as well with a baby, it's a lot, but it's all so exciting.

“There are days when it’s a lot to juggle but then you meet someone, have an impact on them & it’s so rewarding,” the mum gushed.

Baby Archie made his first appearance on the Sussex royal tour this morning and he looked as cute as pie.

Meghan and Harry were beaming as they took their baby boy to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu this morning.

The baby boy looked far too cute as his parents introduced him to the Archbishop. Fans couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between Archie and his dad. He looks just like Harry did as a baby but with Meghan’s beautiful brown eyes.

