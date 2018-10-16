Meghan Markle dazzles in Sydney after royal baby announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance since announcing their joyous pregnancy news yesterday.

The couple are currently on tour in Australia. Meghan and Harry greeted the public in Sydney on their first day of royal engagements.

The Duke is Sussex seemed quite moved when he delivered a speech during their first day in Sydney.

Established in 1916, @TarongaZoo is Australia's oldest zoological park – their commitment to conservation science has culminated in the development of the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning — opened by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/6bPbHgV285 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2018

Harry gushed about the public’s reaction to their pregnancy announcement.

“We genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming…err…baby," he shared.

"We genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming…err…baby," says Prince Harry, who seems a bit taken aback by the novelty of saying it out loud #royalvisitaustralia pic.twitter.com/x9b9DtOSlh — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 16, 2018

The couple were welcomed by the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at Admiralty House, Kirribilli to mark the beginning of their royal visit.

They even gave Meghan a toy koala. The Duchess told them that she would put it ‘in the nursery.’

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming their first child into the world in the spring of 2019.

The lovebirds told the royal family their huge news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday, October 12.

Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be “delighted for the couple”.

The Duke of Sussex introduced The Duchess to 98 year-old Daphne Dunne, who he met in 2015, and again on his last visit to Australia in 2017. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/SHUBElMg5P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2018

The parents-to-be extended their gratitude to the public in a statement through Kensington Palace: “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they shared.