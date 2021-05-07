Meghan and Harry share rare photo of Archie as he turns two

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare new photo of their little boy, Archie, to celebrate his second birthday.

In the photo Archie is looking so grown up, wearing jeans and a jumper, while he tightly holds onto a bunch of balloons.

Meghan and Harry rarely share photos of their son, especially since moving across the pond, and living in the States. In fact, there are only a few official photos of Archie which were taken shortly after he was born, and again at his christening.

We’ve seen glimpses of Archie in interviews with Meghan and Harry, where the little toddler has made an impromptu appearance here and there, but it certainly appears that his parents are trying to keep his image out of the public eye wherever possible.

To mark their son’s second birthday, Meghan and Harry asked the public to donate to charities supporting vaccine equity around the world.

“This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer,” the Duke and Duchess wrote in a statement on their Archwell website.

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

The Duke and Duchess are asking people to donate just $5, which will fund a vaccine for someone in need. Continuing, Meghan and Harry wrote, “We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”